Iran Condemns U.S. Strike on Darkhovin Nuclear Plant

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has condemned a U.S. attack on the under-construction nuclear power plant in Darkhovin. The organization stated that the strike violated international law, as reported by Mehr news agency. The plant's construction in Khuzestan province began in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 16:14 IST
Iran Condemns U.S. Strike on Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has voiced strong condemnation against a United States strike on the nuclear power plant, currently under construction in Darkhovin. This action has been deemed a violation of international law, according to reports from Mehr news agency.

The agency did not specify the exact timing of the strike, leaving the international community in the dark regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Construction on the Darkhovin site, situated in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, commenced in 2022, marking a significant stride in the country's nuclear advancement efforts.

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