Dollar Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and UK's New Leadership

The dollar held steady as investors eyed Iran war signals, while the pound rose with Andy Burnham becoming Britain's Prime Minister. Iran's attacks on U.S. military assets spurred energy disruptions and inflation fears, as markets braced for potential shifts in the UK cabinet amid fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:21 IST
Dollar Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and UK's New Leadership
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The dollar remained largely unchanged on Monday as investors closely watched developments in the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the U.S. Meanwhile, the British pound gained ground with Britain's political transition as Andy Burnham stepped in as the new Prime Minister.

The Iran conflict intensified with Revolutionary Guards announcing strikes on U.S. military assets, following U.S. bombardments of Iranian cities. The escalation has already led to disruptions in energy supplies and heightened concerns of global inflation.

Market watchers anticipate decisions from Burnham's administration, especially concerning the appointment of a new finance minister, amidst the UK's challenging fiscal landscape. Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar showed minimal movement against the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

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