Dollar Climbs Amid Middle East Tensions, Crude Oil Prices Waver

The dollar experienced a rise as investors monitored Iran war developments, while oil prices fluctuated amid diplomatic signals. The pound dipped with UK's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's appointment. Markets adjusted expectations on U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes, impacting trading activities across global currencies and assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:26 IST
Dollar Climbs Amid Middle East Tensions, Crude Oil Prices Waver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The dollar strengthened on Monday as investors closely monitored the tensions stemming from the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, markets adjusted following British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s elevation, causing the pound to retreat from prior gains.

In significant geopolitical news, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, intensifying the U.S.-Iran standoff and posing broader threats to global energy and trade. Despite initial spikes, oil prices eased as Tehran and Washington hinted at resuming diplomatic efforts. U.S. crude inched up by 0.01% to $82.50 per barrel, while Brent crude rose slightly to $88.17.

Market analysts voiced mixed interpretations of the Middle East developments; Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Capital Markets commented on the conflicting messages regarding potential ceasefire efforts. Investors are eyeing this week’s U.S. economic calendar, noting a quiet period from Federal Reserve officials before their upcoming meeting. UK assets, shaped by economic policy shifts under Burnham, await the appointment of a new finance minister, likely centrist Shabana Mahmood, amid fiscal challenges.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026