Dollar Climbs Amid Middle East Tensions, Crude Oil Prices Waver

The dollar strengthened on Monday as investors closely monitored the tensions stemming from the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, markets adjusted following British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s elevation, causing the pound to retreat from prior gains.

In significant geopolitical news, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, intensifying the U.S.-Iran standoff and posing broader threats to global energy and trade. Despite initial spikes, oil prices eased as Tehran and Washington hinted at resuming diplomatic efforts. U.S. crude inched up by 0.01% to $82.50 per barrel, while Brent crude rose slightly to $88.17.

Market analysts voiced mixed interpretations of the Middle East developments; Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Capital Markets commented on the conflicting messages regarding potential ceasefire efforts. Investors are eyeing this week’s U.S. economic calendar, noting a quiet period from Federal Reserve officials before their upcoming meeting. UK assets, shaped by economic policy shifts under Burnham, await the appointment of a new finance minister, likely centrist Shabana Mahmood, amid fiscal challenges.