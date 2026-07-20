Tech Stocks Surge as Investors Await Major Earnings Reports

Wall Street is set for a buoyant start to the week, with main indexes showing signs of strength as investor focus intensifies on the upcoming earnings reports from tech giants. Recovery in chip stocks, after last week's pullback, contributes to the optimistic market outlook.

The earnings season, particularly for technology companies, is gaining momentum with key reports expected from major players like Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, and IBM. Investors are keenly observing earnings results in the semiconductor sector for indications of renewed momentum.

AI capital spending remains a critical factor fueling market gains, despite recent declines. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index, although down from its June peak, indicates strong year-to-date performance. Analysts highlight the sensitivity of the market to any potential shifts as expectations remain elevated for the remainder of the year.