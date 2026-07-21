Dawn Doping Drama: The Controversy at Tour de France

The controversy surrounding pre-dawn doping tests at the Tour de France has sparked discussions among cycling professionals and fans alike. Jonathan Vaughters, Cannondale-EF team boss and former cyclist, argued that such tests could have mitigated the rampant doping culture in the sport's past, specifically micro-dosing of drugs like EPO.

In a sport where sleep and recovery are vital, cyclists including Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar expressed frustrations over their disrupted rest caused by unannounced 2 a.m. tests ahead of crucial stages. Vingegaard's mishap the following day, including a crash and broken collarbone, amplified calls for more considerate timing.

While riders argue these tests compromise performance and health, the International Testing Agency defends them as necessary for effective anti-doping measures. The Professional Cyclists' Association has urged for more scientific advancements in detection to eliminate the need for nighttime disruptions.