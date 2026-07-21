Australian Cricket Resurgence: Star Bowlers Return for Bangladesh Series

Australia's cricket team sees the return of stars Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon for a two-test home series against Bangladesh. Having recovered from injuries, they rejoin a 13-man squad as Australia aims to consolidate its lead in the World Test Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:16 IST
Australian Cricket Resurgence: Star Bowlers Return for Bangladesh Series
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In a major boost for Australia's cricket team, captain Pat Cummins, alongside fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon, has returned from injury to participate in the upcoming two-test home series against Bangladesh.

The inclusion of the trio was confirmed on Tuesday, as Australia prepares to face Bangladesh in matches scheduled in Darwin and Mackay this August. The tests are integral to the World Test Championship cycle, providing Australia with an opportunity to solidify its lead in the standings.

Although the trio’s presence strengthens the squad, chief selector George Bailey has stated that it is premature to predict the final lineup. Hazlewood faces competition from Scott Boland, who displayed remarkable performance in the recent Ashes series.

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