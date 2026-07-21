China's Torrential Downpour Turns Deadly: Landslide Rescue Efforts in Focus

Rescue operations intensified in southwestern China as teams used explosives on Monday to clear boulders and advance their search for 34 missing people after a landslide during severe rains. The catastrophe, which occurred in the scenic Pengshui county, resulted in eight confirmed fatalities as rescue teams raced against time.

Television footage from state broadcaster CCTV showcased the moment a massive boulder was shattered by explosives, marking the 'deep rescue phase' of the operation. The disaster in Pengshui, located about 270 km from Chongqing’s urban center, underscores China's vulnerability to landslides, with President Xi Jinping urging swift scientific rescue efforts.

Evacuations affected over 1,100 residents, with geological experts dispatched to examine risks of further landslides. With heavy rains forecasted, measures are being intensified across high-risk areas, while rivers across several provinces surpass flood warning levels. Historical data reveals the grave impact of such natural disasters in China, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive safety protocols.