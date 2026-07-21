KPMG Australia Names John Sams as New CEO Amid Scandal Fallout

KPMG Australia has announced the appointment of John Sams as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision comes in the wake of a scandal involving the misuse of confidential client information that has rocked the global auditing firm.

Sams, who has been with KPMG for over two decades, succeeds interim leader Stan Stavros. He steps into the role with immediate effect, following a rigorous selection process that considered both internal and international candidates.

The new CEO is tasked with navigating the aftermath of the scandal, repairing relationships with clients, and implementing much-needed governance and cultural reforms. KPMG remains under scrutiny from government and regulatory bodies while barred from bidding on new federal government contracts.