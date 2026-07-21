KPMG Australia Names John Sams as New CEO Amid Scandal Fallout

John Sams has been appointed as the new CEO of KPMG Australia following a scandal involving misuse of confidential information. Sams, a long-standing partner at KPMG, is tasked with restoring trust, addressing cultural and governance issues, and rebuilding client relationships amid ongoing government investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:13 IST
KPMG Australia Names John Sams as New CEO Amid Scandal Fallout
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  • Australia

KPMG Australia has announced the appointment of John Sams as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision comes in the wake of a scandal involving the misuse of confidential client information that has rocked the global auditing firm.

Sams, who has been with KPMG for over two decades, succeeds interim leader Stan Stavros. He steps into the role with immediate effect, following a rigorous selection process that considered both internal and international candidates.

The new CEO is tasked with navigating the aftermath of the scandal, repairing relationships with clients, and implementing much-needed governance and cultural reforms. KPMG remains under scrutiny from government and regulatory bodies while barred from bidding on new federal government contracts.

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