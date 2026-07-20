Wall Street Recovers: Chip Stocks and Tech Earnings Drive Gains

Wall Street's main indexes saw an upward trend as chip stocks rebounded from the previous week's decline. Investors are closely monitoring significant earnings reports from major technology firms, which have been central to the market's AI-driven surge. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened higher on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:03 IST
Wall Street Recovers: Chip Stocks and Tech Earnings Drive Gains
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Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as chip stocks showed signs of recovery following last week's setback. Investors are keenly awaiting a series of crucial earnings reports from key technology companies, which have been instrumental in the market's AI-driven rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose incrementally, gaining 8.2 points, or 0.02%, opening at 52,154.57. The S&P 500 followed suit, increasing by 31.5 points, or 0.42%, reaching 7,489.18 at the open.

Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite saw a more substantial rise, climbing 200.6 points, or 0.79%, to open at 25,720.871. Investors are closely watching how these earnings reports will influence the market trajectory in the coming days.

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