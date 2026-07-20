Wall Street Recovers: Chip Stocks and Tech Earnings Drive Gains

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as chip stocks showed signs of recovery following last week's setback. Investors are keenly awaiting a series of crucial earnings reports from key technology companies, which have been instrumental in the market's AI-driven rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose incrementally, gaining 8.2 points, or 0.02%, opening at 52,154.57. The S&P 500 followed suit, increasing by 31.5 points, or 0.42%, reaching 7,489.18 at the open.

Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite saw a more substantial rise, climbing 200.6 points, or 0.79%, to open at 25,720.871. Investors are closely watching how these earnings reports will influence the market trajectory in the coming days.