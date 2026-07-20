GMC Music's USD 11 Million Funding Plan: Globalizing Music Talent

Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) launches an Equity Private Placement Offer to raise USD 11 million. The funds aim to expand its music library and promote multilingual content across Indian and international markets. The initiative plans to support young talents and facilitate global musical tours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:42 IST
GMC Music's USD 11 Million Funding Plan: Globalizing Music Talent
Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) valued at Rs 500 Cr (52 Million USD). Image Credit: ANI

Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music), in a bold move to elevate its market presence, has announced an initial Equity Private Placement Offer valued at USD 11 million. This significant financial drive focuses on enriching the company's music content library catering to both Indian and international markets.

Valued at Rs 500 crore, GMC Music aims to be a leading name in music production, offering a diverse multilingual repertoire. The strategy includes creating an extensive library in regional languages and producing genres ranging from Bollywood to international hits, thus facilitating global monetization and expansion.

Looking ahead, the company plans to host large-scale international music events, discovering and promoting the next generation of singers and influencers. By supporting diverse talents, GMC Music aims to give emerging musicians a platform to realize their dreams and attract an international audience.

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