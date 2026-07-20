Wall Street Rallies as Chip Stocks Lead Gains Amid Earnings Anticipation

Wall Street's major indexes experienced a rally on Monday, primarily driven by a rebound in chip stocks. This recovery occurs as investors anticipate crucial earnings reports from leading technology firms fueling the AI-driven market upsurge.

The upcoming second-quarter earnings season is set to accelerate, with major companies like Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, and IBM expected to release their financial results. Investors are particularly focused on Intel and Texas Instruments, looking for signs that the semiconductor sector can regain momentum following a sharp decline.

Despite last week's market selloff, which raised concerns about the rally's sustainability, Monday saw a positive market turn, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index rising 2.5% and the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recording gains. However, inflation fears remain heightened due to recent developments in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, alongside market anticipation for potential Federal Reserve rate decisions.