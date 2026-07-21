Tragedy on the Scioto: Five Lives Lost in Mass Drowning
A mass drowning in Ohio resulted in the deaths of five adults after attempts to rescue a struggling swimmer went tragically wrong. The incident occurred at the Scioto River near Columbus. Two children, part of the group, are now under local family services' care.
- Country:
- United States
Five adults tragically drowned in the Scioto River at O'Shaughnessy Reservoir, Ohio, after multiple rescue attempts failed on Sunday night.
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported that a group of seven were enjoying an evening by the river when the fatal accident occurred, resulting in two women and three men losing their lives.
The only survivors, two children under 10, alerted authorities. The sheriff noted the dangerous impulse for untrained individuals to assist in water rescues.