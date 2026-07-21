Tragedy on the Scioto: Five Lives Lost in Mass Drowning

Five adults tragically drowned in the Scioto River at O'Shaughnessy Reservoir, Ohio, after multiple rescue attempts failed on Sunday night.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported that a group of seven were enjoying an evening by the river when the fatal accident occurred, resulting in two women and three men losing their lives.

The only survivors, two children under 10, alerted authorities. The sheriff noted the dangerous impulse for untrained individuals to assist in water rescues.