Beijing's Skyfall: Aviation Authorities Ground Operations Over Fatal Crash

China's civil aviation authority has ordered the suspension of operations linked to a light aircraft crash in Beijing that resulted in the death of the pilot and injuries to 13 others. The crash occurred in the central business district during rush hour, raising questions about airspace security.

The pilot, reportedly suffering from insomnia and anxiety, may have been experiencing mental health issues. Authorities are questioning the airworthiness and personnel qualifications of the aviation companies involved, Dongshi Shuangyue and Dongshi Kunpeng.

Both companies, registered general aviation operators, offer sightseeing flights and training programs. Amid unresolved safety concerns, operations have been suspended to address potential hazards and regulatory lapses.