Cockroach Movement: Youth Uprising Challenges Modi's Government

India's youth-led 'Cockroach' movement is maintaining its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, following a violent protest in central Delhi that left many injured. Protesters expressed their opposition to exam paper leaks that have plagued the education system, impacting over 2 million students.

The movement, originating as an online satire, has evolved into the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term. Now labeled the Cockroach Janta Party, the movement gains traction as Gen Z Indians seek accountability for the mishaps in education, supported by prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk who has also been involved in the protests.

Despite police intervention and detentions, protesters continue their demands, highlighting issues like job shortages and frequent examination scandals. Analysts warn that even if current talks pacify the situation, ongoing discontent among young Indians remains a significant challenge for Modi's government.