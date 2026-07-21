Australia's Star Trio Returns for Bangladesh Test Series

In a significant move for their cricket future, Australia has reinstated the renowned trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon for an upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. The squad, announced on Monday, signals the start of a crucial playing period with matches in Darwin and Mackay scheduled for August.

National selector, George Bailey, voiced his satisfaction with the returns, noting the extensive efforts made by Cummins, Hazlewood, and Lyon to overcome their injuries. Bailey acknowledged that the packed international agenda over the next 11 months presents opportunities across all formats, underscoring a strategy of preparedness.

While the core squad consists of 13 players, Bailey emphasized their readiness to incorporate additional players if necessary. This roster selection comes alongside a transition phase following veteran Usman Khawaja's retirement and creates anticipation for reshuffled roles, notably amidst upcoming Ashes and World Test Championship scenarios.