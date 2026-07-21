Fiery Showdown: Youth Protests and Constitutional Reckoning

Congress MP Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on the Central government following a protest march led by Cockroach Janata Party. Khera criticized police actions against protesters and warned of future repercussions, while Rahul Gandhi emphasized the constitutional right to peaceful protest amid calls for systemic accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:57 IST
Fiery Showdown: Youth Protests and Constitutional Reckoning
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the turbulent aftermath of a protest march orchestrated by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Congress MP Pawan Khera has vehemently criticized the Central government for its response to student protesters. Khera warned that persecuting the nation's youth could eventually lead to constitutional repercussions for authorities.

Khera's assertions, which echo the sentiments of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, underline the tension between the right to peaceful demonstration and government actions. Rahul Gandhi, on social media platform X, reinforced peaceful protest as a fundamental constitutional right, cautioning that power is fleeting and accountability inevitable.

The confrontation, which unfolded amid demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saw numerous injuries on both sides. As authorities evaluate digital evidence to address alleged violence, the CJP persists in its call for government reform and accountability, highlighting the demand for a more equitable political discourse.

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