Philippines Backs India's Ambition for UN Security Council Seat

The Philippines is expected to support India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-2029, disclosed Philippine Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio. He highlighted the strategic alignment between the two nations on crucial UN Security Council issues as a positive factor.

In a conversation with ANI, Ignacio expressed that while such decisions are typically finalized closer to voting time, India's shared advocacy with the Philippines on UN Security Council reforms positions it favorably. Both countries share similar perspectives on reforming the Council's membership.

India officially announced its candidacy for the UNSC role on July 13, underscoring its peacekeeping record amidst global instability. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of India's vision for tackling global challenges and its proven commitment to international peace and security.