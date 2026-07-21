Philippines Backs India's Ambition for UN Security Council Seat
The Philippines is set to support India's bid for a UN Security Council non-permanent seat in 2028-29, with shared positions on reforms boosting optimism, according to Philippine Ambassador Josel F Ignacio. Although final decisions will come closer to voting, the countries' strategic alignment could favor India's candidacy.
The Philippines is expected to support India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-2029, disclosed Philippine Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio. He highlighted the strategic alignment between the two nations on crucial UN Security Council issues as a positive factor.
In a conversation with ANI, Ignacio expressed that while such decisions are typically finalized closer to voting time, India's shared advocacy with the Philippines on UN Security Council reforms positions it favorably. Both countries share similar perspectives on reforming the Council's membership.
India officially announced its candidacy for the UNSC role on July 13, underscoring its peacekeeping record amidst global instability. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of India's vision for tackling global challenges and its proven commitment to international peace and security.
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