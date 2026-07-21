Tech-Driven Crime Economy Spreading Beyond South-East Asian Borders, UNODC warns

Organised crime in South-East Asia is no longer defined only by drug shipments, territorial syndicates or isolated trafficking routes. It is increasingly operating as a connected, technology-enabled economy in which criminal groups share financial systems, digital infrastructure, recruitment networks and specialist services across multiple illicit markets.

The warning comes from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime's report, An Interconnected Criminal Ecosystem: Transnational Organized Crime Threat Assessment for Southeast Asia 2026. The assessment describes a fundamental restructuring of the region's criminal landscape: groups that once remained within particular territories or specialised in individual offences are becoming part of broader networks linking online scams, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, illegal gambling, drug markets and money laundering.

The change matters because enforcement systems are still largely organised around individual offences, agencies and national jurisdictions. Criminal networks, by contrast, are increasingly able to move money, people, data and equipment across those boundaries.

Crime Is No Longer a Product, It Is a Service

The most consequential shift identified by UNODC is the movement from trafficking physical goods towards providing criminal services. Traditional organised crime depended heavily on commodities that could be intercepted or seized, including narcotics, weapons and illicit goods. The emerging model is built around reusable infrastructure: cyber-enabled fraud platforms, payment mechanisms, harvested personal data, communications systems and money-laundering services that can support several crimes at once.

UNODC Regional Representative Delphine Schantz compared the structure to corporate franchising, with specialised departments for laundering money, trafficking people, smuggling migrants and collecting data connected through the same service-based network.

The comparison does not suggest that every criminal group is controlled by a single organisation. It points instead to an increasingly integrated marketplace in which different actors can purchase or share the capabilities needed to enter new criminal sectors.

This makes the ecosystem more resilient. Closing one scam compound, arresting one group or intercepting one shipment may disrupt an operation without dismantling the services that allowed it to function. Those services can be transferred, rented or reused by other networks.

The scale of the financial damage illustrates the model's reach. UNODC estimates that scam offences generated combined losses of between USD 88.3 billion and USD 114.1 billion across East Asia, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2025. Even the lower estimate exceeds the annual economic output of several countries in the region.

Scam Compounds Are Creating a Global Trafficking Chain

The rapid growth of the scam economy has also expanded demand for trafficked labour. Individuals from at least 80 countries and territories have been identified in scam compounds in the region, according to UNODC. Recruitment networks have been documented across multiple transit hubs in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, demonstrating that forced criminality has become a global trafficking problem rather than a narrowly regional one.

Victims may be recruited through apparently legitimate employment offers before being transported to compounds and compelled to participate in online fraud. The criminal operation therefore links deception, trafficking, physical confinement and digital crime within the same business model.

Communication channels associated with the industry also indicate efforts to recruit people with German, Polish, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, French, Swedish, Norwegian and English language skills. This suggests that operators are seeking both a more international workforce and greater access to potential victims in Europe and North America.

The expansion complicates traditional distinctions between offender and victim. People working inside scam operations may be directly involved in defrauding others while themselves acting under coercion. Enforcement responses that fail to identify trafficking indicators risk treating victims of forced criminality solely as perpetrators.

It also places greater responsibility on governments beyond South-East Asia. Recruitment may begin in one country, transit through another, lead to exploitation in a third and target fraud victims across several additional jurisdictions. No single national agency can address the full chain alone.

Old Smuggling Routes Are Powering New Digital Crimes

Technology-driven criminal activity still relies heavily on physical infrastructure. The Golden Triangle remains South-East Asia's principal drug-production hub, with the combined annual retail value of the region's methamphetamine, ketamine and heroin markets estimated at between USD 75 billion and USD 109.7 billion. UNODC also identifies growing drug flows from South-East Asia into Africa, Europe and South Asia.

However, the report draws particular attention to another strategic corridor: the Sulu and Celebes Seas Triangle linking Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. The large volume of legitimate maritime traffic passing through the area allows criminal groups to conceal illicit cargo within commercial trade flows. These shipments can include not only drugs and smuggled goods but also technological equipment used to sustain scam operations, including low-earth-orbit satellite systems.

This reveals the physical foundations of supposedly borderless cybercrime. Online fraud depends on compounds, trafficked workers, communications hardware, electricity, data, financial channels and transport networks. Digital and conventional organised crime are not separate threats; they are increasingly different components of the same system.

The overlap presents an institutional challenge. Cybercrime units may investigate fraudulent platforms, while customs agencies inspect cargo, financial intelligence units track payments and trafficking authorities identify exploited workers. Unless those agencies share information and recognise the connections, each may see only one fragment of a larger operation.

AI, Online Gambling and Crypto Are Stretching Enforcement

The criminal ecosystem is widening its reach through technologies that can increase scale while reducing the need for direct human interaction. UNODC highlights the growing use of generative artificial intelligence, deepfakes and automated fraud. These tools can help criminals generate persuasive content, imitate identities and contact large numbers of targets at relatively low cost.

The report also points to the rise of "malvertising", in which legitimate advertising networks are exploited to distribute malware. Incidents increased by 42% year-on-year in 2025, according to the assessment, turning ordinary digital advertising channels into potential delivery systems for cybercrime.

Another emerging risk is the growing overlap between online gaming and illegal gambling. Casino operators are using game-like designs, mobile accessibility and reward mechanisms that can make gambling more attractive to younger audiences. As the boundaries between gaming and financial wagering become less visible, users may be exposed to addictive products without fully recognising the risks.

These developments broaden the range of stakeholders expected to respond. Banks, crypto platforms, telecommunications companies, online advertisers, gaming businesses and technology providers may all be operating infrastructure that criminals can exploit.

UNODC argues that enforcement focused only on raids, arrests and operational disruption will not be sufficient. Authorities must also prevent recruitment, protect victims and trace criminal proceeds. In the crypto economy, this requires specialised skills to identify, seize and recover funds that can move quickly across platforms and jurisdictions.

The decisive test will be whether governments can target the shared infrastructure connecting different crimes rather than pursuing each offence separately. That means following financial flows, coordinating across borders, monitoring maritime and digital channels, and ensuring that victims of forced criminality are identified rather than overlooked.