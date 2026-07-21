GM Shatters Expectations with Unyielded Earnings Growth

General Motors raised its earnings outlook for the year, citing a 30% increase in second-quarter core profit. Strong North American SUV and truck sales drove this growth. Despite this, GM warns of challenges from tariffs, rising supply costs, and restructuring expenses in its electric vehicle operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:00 IST
GM Shatters Expectations with Unyielded Earnings Growth
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  • United States

General Motors increased its earnings outlook for the year after reporting a 30% surge in second-quarter core profit, attributed to strong SUV and truck sales in North America.

The automaker eclipsed analyst profit predictions, even amid economic challenges like high gas prices and slowing job growth, posting $3.9 billion in earnings before interest and taxes.

Despite economic headwinds, GM's profit margin in North America improved, though net income declined due to costs related to its electric vehicle factory restructuring.

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