Boeing Presses U.S. for Transparency on Airbus Loan Amid EU-US Trade Tensions
Boeing has urged the U.S. to push for clarity on a €3 billion loan package to Airbus, amid concerns of renewed trade tensions between the EU and US. The request follows a significant loan announcement, which Boeing fears might disrupt the extended truce on jet subsidies.
- Country:
- United States
Boeing has called on U.S. authorities to seek transparency on a €3 billion loan granted to Airbus, potentially reigniting trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union over jet subsidies. The appeal surfaces after both parties agreed to extend their truce on tariffs, which initially stemmed from a 17-year trade dispute.
A letter from Boeing to the U.S. Trade Representative, cited by Reuters, expressed surprise at a decision by the European Investment Bank to extend its largest-ever loan to Airbus. Boeing questioned the timing and transparency of this move, considering it was announced just days after the EU agreed to extend the tariff truce.
While the EU describes the loan as part of standard financing activities, Boeing's concerns highlight underlying tensions within the aerospace sector. Both companies are predicted to explore new aircraft models by mid-decade, and any financial discrepancies could disrupt the current peace over subsidies.
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