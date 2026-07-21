Protest Politics: Gandhi Siblings Demand Modi's Accountability

Indian opposition leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, alongside Congress party members, protested outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The demonstration sought accountability from Modi for alleged police brutality against student protesters in Delhi. The incident highlights the escalating tensions and political dynamics in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:03 IST
Protest Politics: Gandhi Siblings Demand Modi's Accountability
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In a dramatic political move, Indian opposition figures Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi led a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Accompanied by members of the Congress party, the demonstration aimed to address concerns over police actions against youth protesters in Delhi.

Videos shared by the Congress party depicted the scene of the protest held on Tuesday. The leaders' initiative underscores ongoing tensions between the government and opposition regarding political and social issues in the country.

Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday." This statement was in response to Monday's clash between youth protesters and police forces in Delhi.

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