Paytm Hits Record Quarterly EBITDA in Q1 FY 2027 Amid Growth Surge

Paytm announced its highest quarterly EBITDA for Q1 FY 2027, with a 28% increase in operating revenue and an 182% rise in EBITDA YoY. Merchant GMV grew by 31%, and the company saw significant growth in merchant loan distribution and consumer UPI market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:53 IST
Paytm Hits Record Quarterly EBITDA in Q1 FY 2027 Amid Growth Surge
Representative Image (Photo/Paytm). Image Credit: ANI

Paytm, a leader in merchant payments and financial services distribution, reported its strongest performance for the quarter ending June 2026. The company saw a 28% year-on-year increase in operating revenue, reaching ₹2,448 crore, and an unprecedented 182% surge in EBITDA to ₹203 crore, with margins expanding to 8%.

Merchant gross merchandise volume accelerated by 31% to ₹7.1 lakh crore, driven by enhanced products and an online business boost following the Payment Aggregator licence. Net payment revenue climbed to ₹601 crore, while financial services distribution revenue soared 45% to ₹814 crore, propelled by AI-driven growth.

Consumer UPI transactions witnessed a market share gain for the fifth straight quarter, showing a 45% year-on-year rise to ₹5.9 lakh crore, outpacing industry growth. Paytm's focus on AI-led innovation continues to enhance user engagement and operational efficiency, with cash reserves increasing to ₹13,529 crore.

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