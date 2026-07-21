Vishal TK: Sprinting into History at Commonwealth Games

Indian quarter-miler Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, or Vishal TK, is poised for a breakthrough appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, following a historic season that solidified his status as one of India's top sprinting talents. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, setting a national record with a time of 44.98 seconds.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games, set to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, will provide Vishal a chance to showcase his prowess on an international stage. As a four-time National Champion and a key figure in India's relay successes at the Asian Athletics Championships, Vishal carries the momentum of a landmark season into his first Commonwealth Games. With continental relay medals and a top-60 world ranking in the men's 400m, he represents one of India's best hopes for a medal in sprinting events.

Vishal credits his achievements to rigorous preparation and a strong support network, including the Inspire Institute of Sport. He enters the Games with a winning mindset and a focus on maximizing his performance. Vishal's journey not only aims to raise the bar for Indian athletics but also to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes. As he dons the Indian jersey, Vishal embodies the aspirations of millions back home, vowing to give his all and make the nation proud on the global stage. (ANI)