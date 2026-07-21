New Leadership at Israel Aerospace Industries: Guy Barlev Takes the Helm

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has appointed Guy Barlev as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Boaz Levy, the newly appointed chairman.

Barlev, a retired brigadier general, has been with IAI since 2016 and has served as executive vice president and head of the Systems Missiles & Space Group.

Known for spearheading key technological innovations vital to Israel's defense, Barlev’s appointment awaits government approval amidst plans for partial privatization of IAI later this year.