New Leadership at Israel Aerospace Industries: Guy Barlev Takes the Helm

Guy Barlev has been appointed as the new CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), succeeding Boaz Levy who became chairman. Previously, Barlev held key roles in the company. His leadership is marked by significant contributions to Israel's defense technologies, pending government approval for further privatisation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:35 IST
New Leadership at Israel Aerospace Industries: Guy Barlev Takes the Helm
  • Country:
  • Israel

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has appointed Guy Barlev as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Boaz Levy, the newly appointed chairman.

Barlev, a retired brigadier general, has been with IAI since 2016 and has served as executive vice president and head of the Systems Missiles & Space Group.

Known for spearheading key technological innovations vital to Israel's defense, Barlev’s appointment awaits government approval amidst plans for partial privatization of IAI later this year.

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