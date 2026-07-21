BermudAir Soars to New Heights with Airbus A220 Order

BermudAir, the start-up airline serving Bermuda, has announced its expansion plans by ordering 10 Airbus A220 aircraft. The decision, placed by affiliate company Odyssey, was made public at the Farnborough airshow. BermudAir aims to increase its fleet to up to 20 aircraft by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:32 IST
BermudAir Soars to New Heights with Airbus A220 Order
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

BermudAir, a start-up airline dedicated to serving Bermuda, has signaled growth intentions by placing an order for 10 Airbus A220 aircraft. The move is intended to support the airline's expansion into new routes.

The order for the A220-300 models was officially placed by the affiliated company, Odyssey. The booking was made in March but was unveiled at this year's Farnborough Airshow.

Operating since 2023, BermudAir is ambitious in its expansion strategy, aiming to add up to 20 A220 aircraft to its fleet by the year 2030, aligning with its growth and service enhancement plans.

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