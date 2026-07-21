Karnataka CM Condemns Detention of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Amid NEET-UG Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval of the detention of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They were detained during a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG paper leak. Shivakumar emphasized that the protest will persist until justice for students is achieved.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar remarked, "It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained. We are fighting for the cause of students. We demand justice and a parliamentary discussion on this issue. With more than 100 MPs present, no one is intimidated by arrest, and this movement will persevere until justice prevails." Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, criticized the police's actions against Congress leaders.

The protest saw momentum as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule joined. Pappu Yadav described this as a testament to the opposition's unity. "What option does the government have other than using force? They fear the truth. Students need voices like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to stand up for them. The opposition remains united in this struggle," Yadav stated.

Earlier, in a dramatic escalation, Delhi Police detained Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Despite police attempts to remove him forcibly, Rahul Gandhi continued his protest. Congress leaders including K Suresh and ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi were also detained in the police crackdown against protesters, who alleged police brutality amidst the NEET-UG controversy.

In response, Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of reneging on assurances and continuing protests, despite government promises of a parliamentary discussion on the NEET-UG exam issue. (ANI)