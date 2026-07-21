Turkey's Political Crossroads: Ozel Forms New Party to Challenge Erdogan

Turkey's political landscape faces a shake-up as Ozgur Ozel, former leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), announces plans to establish a new party. This move could fracture the opposition further, inadvertently assisting President Tayyip Erdogan's chances of extending his long-standing rule.

The next presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are set for May 14, 2028. However, Erdogan, who has reached his two-term limit under Turkey's executive presidency system, may benefit from an earlier election, as it would allow him to run again.

To trigger an early election requires a parliamentary majority of three-fifths. Erdogan's alliance is seeking additional support to meet this threshold. Meanwhile, Ozel is advocating for an early vote amidst a legal crackdown on his former party. A constitutional amendment has also been proposed as a potential but risky path for Erdogan.