Unitile: Championing People-First Workplace Culture in Indian Manufacturing

Unitile has been recognized among India's top mid-sized workplaces, cementing its reputation for fostering a people-centered culture. Known for its excellence in the building materials sector, Unitile's accolades reflect the company's commitment to employee empowerment and innovation, acknowledging the crucial role of workplace culture in driving business success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:12 IST
Unitile: Championing People-First Workplace Culture in Indian Manufacturing
Unitile has been named among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces™ 2026 - Top 100, reflecting its strong culture, employee empowerment, collaboration and growth. Image Credit: ANI

Unitile, a leader in India's raised access flooring industry, has been recognized among the top mid-sized workplaces, securing a place in the prestigious Great Mid-size Workplaces™ 2026 - Top 100 list, alongside accolades in India's Best Workplaces in Cement & Building Materials and Manufacturing.

This triple recognition from Great Place To Work® India highlights Unitile's dedication to a people-first philosophy, acknowledging the integral role of culture in fostering innovation and sustainable business performance. The awards, based on comprehensive employee feedback, underscore Unitile's focus on creating environments where ideas flourish and employees thrive.

Executive Director Idris Rajkotwala attributes this success to a culture that respects and empowers employees, making Unitile a workplace where leadership is accessible and collaboration is encouraged. As Unitile continues to lead in the building materials sector, it remains committed to advancing a culture where people and performance grow in tandem.

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