Unitile: Championing People-First Workplace Culture in Indian Manufacturing

Unitile, a leader in India's raised access flooring industry, has been recognized among the top mid-sized workplaces, securing a place in the prestigious Great Mid-size Workplaces™ 2026 - Top 100 list, alongside accolades in India's Best Workplaces in Cement & Building Materials and Manufacturing.

This triple recognition from Great Place To Work® India highlights Unitile's dedication to a people-first philosophy, acknowledging the integral role of culture in fostering innovation and sustainable business performance. The awards, based on comprehensive employee feedback, underscore Unitile's focus on creating environments where ideas flourish and employees thrive.

Executive Director Idris Rajkotwala attributes this success to a culture that respects and empowers employees, making Unitile a workplace where leadership is accessible and collaboration is encouraged. As Unitile continues to lead in the building materials sector, it remains committed to advancing a culture where people and performance grow in tandem.