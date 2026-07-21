European Shares Boosted by U.S.-Iran Mediation, Tech Rally

European equities edged higher on Tuesday, as the news of U.S.-Iran mediation efforts calmed oil price pressures and bolstered investor sentiment. The modest gains were led by technology stocks, which saw a 0.9% rise, lifting the pan-European STOXX 600 index by 0.1% to 640.61 points.

Oil prices retreated from one-month highs, fueled by optimistic diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. However, energy supply concerns persisted following Yemen's Houthis' blockade of Saudi Arabia. In the tech sector, ASMI and ASML experienced significant gains, partially buoyed by investor anticipation of major U.S. tech companies' earnings.

The strategy towards tech stocks remains cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, highlighted senior analyst Fiona Cincotta. Subdued performances were noted in the media and personal goods sectors as well, impacted by profit warnings and missed expectations in other industries.