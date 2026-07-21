US-Mexico Trade Talks: Navigating Economic Security Amid Tensions

U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators are gathering for their third round of negotiations this Tuesday to advance revisions to the North American trade agreement, as President Donald Trump enforces new tariffs on Canada. The talks, notably excluding Canada, extend over three days and mark the first formal discussions since the U.S. opted out of renewing the six-year-old trade pact on July 1.

This action initiated a timeframe to phase out USMCA within a decade, contingent upon agreement on improvements. Industry bodies are urging Trump to retain the trilateral setup and largely tariff-free trade that underpins $1.6 trillion annually. Mexico's new U.S. ambassador, Roberto Lazzeri, expressed optimism for a new agreement by year-end, aligning with U.S. and Canadian goals.

Mexico aligns with the U.S. administration's objective of expanding North American manufacturing, aiming to ease the 25% tariffs on Mexican autos and 50% on its steel and aluminum, which also affect Canada. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed new tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods following Ottawa's retaliatory tariffs. These measures intensify a divide that has restricted Canada's participation in renegotiation talks.