US-Mexico Trade Talks: Navigating Economic Security Amid Tensions

U.S. and Mexican negotiators are meeting for a third round of talks to update the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The discussions, excluding Canada, focus on maintaining regional trade benefits while addressing economic security threats from non-regional countries like China, amidst ongoing tariff tensions involving steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:30 IST
US-Mexico Trade Talks: Navigating Economic Security Amid Tensions
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  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators are gathering for their third round of negotiations this Tuesday to advance revisions to the North American trade agreement, as President Donald Trump enforces new tariffs on Canada. The talks, notably excluding Canada, extend over three days and mark the first formal discussions since the U.S. opted out of renewing the six-year-old trade pact on July 1.

This action initiated a timeframe to phase out USMCA within a decade, contingent upon agreement on improvements. Industry bodies are urging Trump to retain the trilateral setup and largely tariff-free trade that underpins $1.6 trillion annually. Mexico's new U.S. ambassador, Roberto Lazzeri, expressed optimism for a new agreement by year-end, aligning with U.S. and Canadian goals.

Mexico aligns with the U.S. administration's objective of expanding North American manufacturing, aiming to ease the 25% tariffs on Mexican autos and 50% on its steel and aluminum, which also affect Canada. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed new tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods following Ottawa's retaliatory tariffs. These measures intensify a divide that has restricted Canada's participation in renegotiation talks.

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