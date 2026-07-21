Chennai's Kauvery Hospital Pioneers Successful VT Ablation for Polish Patient

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai triumphs with a complex Ventricular Tachycardia ablation on a Polish patient, enhancing his life quality. Leveraging advanced 3D mapping and intra-cardiac imaging, the hospital reaffirms Chennai's status as a global healthcare hub, providing international patients with holistic care and cutting-edge treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:45 IST
Chennai's Kauvery Hospital Pioneers Successful VT Ablation for Polish Patient
Kauvery Hospital Chennai. Image Credit: ANI

In a testament to Chennai's standing as a global leader in advanced healthcare, Kauvery Hospital has successfully performed a complex Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation on a patient from Poland. The procedure remarkably improved the patient's quality of life, eliminating recurrent palpitations.

The Polish patient discovered Kauvery Hospital while researching online for advanced treatment options for his heart condition. A teleconsultation with a senior Cardiac Electrophysiologist convinced him to travel to Chennai for the procedure. The hospital's International Patient Services team facilitated seamless end-to-end support, from travel arrangements to personalized care.

Dr. Deep Chandh Raja, Senior Consultant, emphasized the precision of using advanced 3D mapping technology to identify and treat abnormal electrical circuits in the heart, reducing recurrence and enhancing success rates. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj highlighted Chennai's healthcare infrastructure and the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities as pivotal in attracting international patients for such advanced procedures, solidifying its reputation as the Healthcare Capital of Asia.

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