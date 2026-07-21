Stabilizing Storm: Russia's Fuel Market Amid Turmoil
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced a partial stabilization of Russia's domestic fuel market despite persistent difficulties in certain areas. Recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries have disrupted fuel supplies, causing long queues, inflated gasoline prices, and rationing in various regions.
- Country:
- Russia
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak revealed on Tuesday that Russia's domestic fuel market is showing signs of stabilization, though challenges remain in specific regions.
In the wake of targeted drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries over recent months, the disruptions to fuel supplies have been significant.
The impact has been felt through prolonged wait times at gas stations, increased fuel costs, and the introduction of rationing in several affected areas.