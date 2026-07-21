Advit Jewels Shines with Robust Growth and Landmark NSE & BSE Listing

Advit Jewels Limited, a leading jewellery manufacturer, reported significant financial growth for FY26 and marked a milestone with its equity share listing on NSE and BSE. The company reported a total income of ₹16,703 Lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹4,924 Lakhs, and a net profit of ₹3,439 Lakhs, demonstrating strong market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:47 IST
Advit Jewels Shines with Robust Growth and Landmark NSE & BSE Listing
Advit Jewels Delivers Strong FY26 Growth with 33.68% YoY Rise in Income and 35.56% YoY Increase in Net Profit . Image Credit: ANI

Advit Jewels Limited, recognized as one of India's eminent jewellery manufacturers, has announced robust financial performance in its audited results for the fiscal year 2026. The company, listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges, is renowned for its handcrafted Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery collections.

During FY26, Advit Jewels achieved a total income of ₹16,703 Lakhs, marking a year-over-year increase of 34%. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹4,924 Lakhs, reflecting a 33% growth. Moreover, the company’s net profit reached ₹3,439 Lakhs, a 36% increment from the previous year, with a net profit margin of 20.59%.

Gaining a competitive edge in the market, Chairman and Managing Director Nitin Gilara emphasized the significance of their equity shares' recent listing, signaling a new era of expansion and reinforced investor trust. Advit Jewels continues to leverage its century-long legacy, focusing on innovation and quality to capitalize on rising demand in the organized jewellery sector.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026