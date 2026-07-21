Advit Jewels Shines with Robust Growth and Landmark NSE & BSE Listing

Advit Jewels Limited, recognized as one of India's eminent jewellery manufacturers, has announced robust financial performance in its audited results for the fiscal year 2026. The company, listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges, is renowned for its handcrafted Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery collections.

During FY26, Advit Jewels achieved a total income of ₹16,703 Lakhs, marking a year-over-year increase of 34%. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹4,924 Lakhs, reflecting a 33% growth. Moreover, the company’s net profit reached ₹3,439 Lakhs, a 36% increment from the previous year, with a net profit margin of 20.59%.

Gaining a competitive edge in the market, Chairman and Managing Director Nitin Gilara emphasized the significance of their equity shares' recent listing, signaling a new era of expansion and reinforced investor trust. Advit Jewels continues to leverage its century-long legacy, focusing on innovation and quality to capitalize on rising demand in the organized jewellery sector.