Maharashtra Drives Ahead: Leading the Charge in India's PLI-Auto Initiative

Maharashtra is leading the way in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry, boasting 66 manufacturing units, according to data by the Ministry of Heavy Industries presented to the Lok Sabha. This positions Maharashtra at the forefront, followed by Haryana with 35 units and Karnataka with 28 units, while Tamil Nadu, another automotive hub, accounts for 38 units.

The comprehensive data, revealed in response to parliamentary inquiries, highlights that 225 manufacturing units have been established across the nation under the PLI-Auto scheme. States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand have also contributed, with other states trailing in the establishment of these units.

Significant achievements of the PLI-Auto scheme include investments totalling Rs 44,326 crore and the creation of 67,820 jobs by March 31, 2026. The initiative has spurred incremental sales and provided Rs 2,386.36 crore in incentives, with a focus on fostering Advanced Automotive Products and enhancing domestic production capabilities.