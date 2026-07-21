R326 Million Asset Freeze Targets Tembisa Hospital Looting Syndicate

The South African government has secured a R326 million asset freezing order linked to the alleged R2 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal, marking a major step in its efforts to recover public money and dismantle criminal networks accused of looting state resources. The order, granted by the Gauteng High Court, allows authorities to seize assets believed to have been acquired through unlawful activities while investigations and legal proceedings continue.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the court order reflects the government's determination to ensure that crime does not remain profitable and that those accused of corruption are deprived of their illegal gains.

Court authorises seizure of luxury assets

The freezing order empowers the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize assets belonging to alleged members of the Maumela syndicate, which is accused of involvement in large-scale tender fraud and corruption connected to Tembisa Hospital.

The assets covered by the order include luxury vehicles and high-end residential properties located in some of Gauteng's affluent neighbourhoods. Authorities believe these assets were acquired using proceeds generated through alleged fraudulent activities linked to hospital procurement.

Investigation followed forensic financial review

The case stems from an extensive forensic investigation carried out after the Specialised Audit Services Unit of the National Treasury reviewed Tembisa Hospital's Basic Accounting System. The investigation focused on allegations of tender fraud and corruption involving hospital contracts worth billions of rand.

The department said the investigation was initiated following information supplied by Babita Deokaran, a senior Gauteng health official whose efforts to expose financial irregularities became widely recognised after her death. The department paid tribute to her commitment to accountability, describing her contribution as one made at great personal cost.

Government vows to strip criminals of illegal wealth

Minister Kubayi said asset forfeiture remains an important tool in the fight against corruption because it prevents suspected criminals from using unlawfully acquired wealth to conceal crimes, avoid accountability or challenge the state through prolonged legal battles.

The department said the latest court order demonstrates the government's commitment to recovering public resources and ensuring that corruption carries real financial consequences, while reinforcing efforts to protect public institutions from organised criminal activity.