Science Belongs to Everyone, Not Just Scientists: SAASTA Expert

Science communication is about much more than simplifying difficult scientific terms. It is about helping people understand how science influences the choices they make every day, encouraging meaningful conversations and building trust between researchers and society. That message is at the heart of South Africa's first National Science Month, where experts are calling for stronger public engagement to make science more accessible and relevant to every citizen.

The campaign, launched by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), reflects the country's growing emphasis on using science, technology and innovation to address national challenges while encouraging more people to participate in scientific discussions.

Science communication goes beyond explaining research

Dr. Anton Binneman, Manager of Science Communication at the National Research Foundation's South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA), said science communicators serve as a bridge between researchers and the public by translating complex scientific information into language people can understand and apply in their daily lives.

He explained that effective communication also requires understanding people's concerns, cultural backgrounds, preferred languages and the ways they consume information. According to him, science communication is not about telling people what to think but giving them the confidence to ask questions, examine evidence and make informed decisions.

National Science Month expands public participation

South Africa introduced National Science Month in July 2026 after expanding the previous National Science Week into a month-long programme. Deputy Minister Dr. Nomalungelo Gina said the extended format creates more opportunities for universities, schools, research institutions, businesses and community organisations to organise activities that connect science with everyday life.

The programme includes public lectures, exhibitions, school events, science tours, community discussions and media engagements covering subjects such as climate change, health, space science, technology, education and indigenous knowledge systems. Dr. Binneman believes the success of the initiative should be measured by whether more people begin to see science as part of their own lives rather than as something limited to laboratories and universities.

Challenging common myths about science

Dr. Binneman said one of the biggest misconceptions is that science belongs only to scientists or that it always provides immediate and final answers. He explained that science is a continuous process of asking questions, testing ideas, reviewing evidence and correcting mistakes when better information becomes available.

He also pointed to South Africa's internationally recognised research capabilities in astronomy, biodiversity, health, climate science, nuclear science and space weather. Facilities such as MeerKAT, the Southern African Large Telescope, iThemba LABS and the South African National Space Agency's Space Weather Centre demonstrate that the country is contributing valuable scientific knowledge on the global stage.

More skilled communicators needed across South Africa

Looking ahead, Dr Binneman said South Africa needs more trained science communicators who can work across different languages, communities and media platforms. He stressed that qualifications alone are not enough and called for internships, workplace learning, mentorship and stronger collaboration between scientists, journalists and educators.

He added that publicly funded research should always be communicated back to citizens in ways that explain both its value and its limitations. Building public confidence in science, he said, depends on honest conversations, transparency and making scientific knowledge available to everyone, regardless of where they live or which language they speak.