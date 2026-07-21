Catering Giants Find Growth in First-Time Outsourcing Surge

Global catering giants are tapping into new growth avenues as hospitals, schools, and businesses increasingly outsource food and facilities services. This shift opens a vast market for companies like Compass Group, Sodexo, and Aramark, who are reaping benefits from first-time outsourcing clients.

According to Compass, about half of their new contracts originate from organizations outsourcing these services for the first time, a trend accelerated by inflation and complex operational demands. Rivals such as Sodexo and Aramark report similar trends, capturing opportunities beyond traditional markets.

Healthcare and education sectors stand out as major growth areas, promising a medium-term opportunity for large industry players. However, the catering landscape is expected to face intensified competition in coming years as the pool of first-time outsourcing clients diminishes, according to analysts.