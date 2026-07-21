Monsoon Session Standoff: Opposition Demands Answers Over NEET Paper Leak

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued a stark warning on Tuesday, suggesting that the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament faces the risk of becoming a 'washout' unless the government agrees to a discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and recent police confrontations with protesters. Ramesh also called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address Parliament on the issue.

After a protest by Opposition leaders in the national capital, Ramesh emphasized that the unified stance adopted by various parties is indicative of the mounting concern over both the examination scandal and alleged police misconduct towards students. He stressed that their demands include a statement from the Home Minister, a comprehensive debate on the education system, and a call for the resignation of the Education Minister. Ramesh stated, 'If the government maintains this mindset, then the Parliament session will definitely be washed out.'

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha remarked on the unique nature of the student protests, describing them as a spontaneous public movement. Jha highlighted that this challenges the current ruling authority's stance, stating, 'No matter how much you try to cover things up. Just start with accountability.'

Earlier, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police during a demonstration near the Prime Minister's residence. The protests, which demand accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and criticize police actions on students, have sparked significant political unrest and interruptions in Parliament proceedings.

Contrarily, Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of altering his demands even after the government agreed to discuss NEET-related issues in Parliament. Singh alleged that Gandhi insisted on the Education Minister's resignation as an additional condition and refused to conclude the protest. Despite this, the Congress maintains that the government owes the public responsibility for these controversies and has pledged to persist with their protests until an agreement is reached in Parliament.