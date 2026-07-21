High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister at ASEAN Summit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to hold discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering, according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

The meeting in Manila coincides with a major gathering of ASEAN foreign ministers and key global partners. Diplomacy insiders believe the discussions will be pivotal in laying the groundwork for an upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This meeting would follow their initial encounter last May.

Despite a temporary trade truce achieved in October, experts warn that U.S.-China relations, often described as a new Cold War, remain fraught. Rubio emphasized the necessity of dialogue, stating that both nations should navigate differences through continuous engagement.