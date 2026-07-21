Dollar Steady as Middle East Tensions & Inflation Jostle

The U.S. dollar remained steady amidst Middle East tensions and soft inflation data. Escalating U.S.-Iran conflicts typically boost dollar demand, while efforts for diplomatic solutions continue. Inflation uncertainty adds market instability as traders adjust expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes. Brent crude prices rise, politically affecting the Canadian dollar and British pound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:27 IST
Dollar Steady as Middle East Tensions & Inflation Jostle
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar remained steady on Tuesday, reflecting a balancing act between escalating Middle East tensions and optimism from last week's soft inflation data. The dollar index stayed largely unchanged at 100.97, while the euro saw a slight increase. Uncertain U.S.-Iran relations have left market participants wary of making decisive bets.

Increased military actions by the U.S. against Iran have reignited tensions, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets like the dollar. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with Tehran considering a 10-day ceasefire proposal. Market uncertainty persists due to unclear inflation trends, as investors await more data to clarify future Federal Reserve rate moves.

Rising Brent crude prices and new U.S. tariffs on Canadian products influence currency movements, while political changes in the UK are affecting the British pound. Analysts highlight the importance of the UK's fiscal plans under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the upcoming European Central Bank meeting, which may signal future economic directions.

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