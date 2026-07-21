Chess Takes Center Stage: The Total Chess World Championship Tour Begins

World number one Magnus Carlsen will lead the FIDE-approved Total Chess World Championship Tour's pilot event in Budapest from November 10-21. The event, which combines three chess formats, sets the stage for the global championship season launching in March 2027, aiming to expand chess's global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:38 IST
Chess Takes Center Stage: The Total Chess World Championship Tour Begins
Magnus Carlsen
  • Country:
  • Hungary

World-renowned chess champion Magnus Carlsen is set to participate in the pilot event of the FIDE-sanctioned Total Chess World Championship Tour this November. The Budapest tournament will occur from November 10 to 21, incorporating blitz, rapid, and fast classic chess in a combined competition format to crown an overall champion.

The November event serves as a precursor to the full-fledged global season starting in March 2027. Organizers have announced that the tour will host four events annually in various international cities, culminating in the crowning of the FIDE World Combined Champion. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expressed confidence that this initiative will draw new audiences and media interest, aiding in the global expansion of chess.

Set in Budapest, a renowned chess city, the event will establish a benchmark for future championships. CEO Kjell Madland highlighted the city's deep chess heritage as pivotal to launching this new chapter before the tour expands globally. The initiative is backed by notable investors, including Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Olympic skiing champion Johannes Klaebo.

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