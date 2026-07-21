YSR Congress Pushes for Inquiry into Alleged Social Media Censorship

The YSR Congress Party MPs met with Union Ministers urging an independent inquiry into alleged misuse of legal provisions against social media posts critical of the Andhra Pradesh government. They highlighted concerns over requests targeting opposition and citizens, seeking transparency and adherence to legal protocols under the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:41 IST
YSR Congress Pushes for Inquiry into Alleged Social Media Censorship
YSRCP MPs seek independent probe into alleged AP govt social media takedowns (Photo/YSRCP office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a delegation from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), headed by YV Subba Reddy, convened with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House on Tuesday. The meeting's agenda centered on appeals for an independent investigation into claims of legal misuse aimed at curbing social media content critical of the Andhra Pradesh government.

According to an official release, the delegation presented a comprehensive appeal to IT Minister Vaishnaw, probing whether the requests for social media content removal adhered to the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The MPs alleged that the Andhra Pradesh CID filed legal requests targeting over 770 posts from more than 150 X accounts, including those from opposition leaders and media personnel.

The YSRCP representatives expressed grave concerns about the allegations, which, if validated, could pose significant constitutional questions regarding freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a). They urged the Union Government to ensure that legal frameworks are wielded justly, not as tools against political opposition, stressing the importance of safeguarding democratic principles by maintaining open, transparent communication channels on social media platforms.

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