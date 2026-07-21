Sonam Wangchuk Transferred for Advanced Care Amid Health Concerns

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist, has been transferred from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for continued medical management.

The decision came after a Delhi High Court order, prompted by an appeal from his wife, Gitanjali Angmo. While his vital signs remain stable, concerns such as low serum potassium levels and ongoing pancytopenia necessitate close observation.

The transition aims to ensure proper medical treatment, aligning with doctors' advice and protocols at Medanta. Meanwhile, Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike protesting against examination irregularities, raised issues regarding alleged police surveillance during his hospital stay.