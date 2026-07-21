PLI Schemes Boost India’s Exports and Job Market

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in India have made a remarkable impact, generating cumulative exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their launch, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. The schemes have also attracted investments exceeding Rs 2.40 lakh crore and created over 14.15 lakh jobs, both directly and indirectly. This was stated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in a written reply to the Lower House of Parliament.

The minister highlighted that the PLI schemes, rolled out across 14 pivotal sectors with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, aim to bolster domestic manufacturing, draw investments, enhance exports, create employment opportunities, and boost India's global competitiveness. Notably, cumulative exports under these schemes have surged from Rs 4 lakh crore as of March 2024 to Rs 15.2 lakh crore by March 2026.

Among major sectoral achievements, the large-scale electronics manufacturing scheme has seen mobile phone production rise by 2.4 times since its initiation, while imports have plummeted by approximately 77 percent. In the pharmaceutical sector, sales have surpassed Rs 3.64 lakh crore, producing 1,931 pharmaceutical products domestically, including 191 bulk drugs manufactured for the first time in India. Meanwhile, the telecom sector has progressed with support for indigenous 4G and domestic 5G equipment manufacturing, and the white goods scheme has significantly increased domestic compressor manufacturing capacity.

The government emphasizes the continuous review and rationalization of PLI schemes' implementation by an Empowered Group of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary. Regular stakeholder consultations and strengthened project monitoring have been prioritized to boost scheme efficiency, expedite investments, enhance production and exports, create jobs, and fortify domestic manufacturing ecosystems.