Sonia Gandhi Joins Protests: Delhi Police Detains Opposition Leaders Over NEET-UG Paper Leak

As political tensions escalated in the capital, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached Mandir Marg Police Station on Tuesday evening. This came after her children, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained alongside other opposition leaders, following a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

The protest was centered around the controversial NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with demands for accountability from the authorities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Congress leaders accused the police of excessive force in handling the protesters, with MP Rajeev Shukla stating that the detention involved brutal treatment of political figures.

Amid heightened political confrontations, the Congress party held firm on its demands, calling for a comprehensive inquiry into the paper leak and the police's alleged harsh tactics. While Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of shifting his stance, the Congress emphasized the need for government accountability and vowed to continue their protests both within and outside Parliament.