Clashes Erupt at 'Sansad Chalo' March: Connaught Place SHO Injured

During the 'Sansad Chalo' march in central Delhi, Connaught Place SHO Sukhbir Singh Malik was assaulted by protesters. Despite injuries, he resumed duties. The demonstration turned violent with 118 police personnel injured. The chaos included stone-pelting, vandalism of government vehicles, and attempts to breach police barricades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:19 IST
Clashes Erupt at 'Sansad Chalo' March: Connaught Place SHO Injured
Protestors in Cannaugh Place area on Monday (Photo source/Delhi Police)). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi's 'Sansad Chalo' demonstration descended into violence on Monday as Connaught Place Station House Officer (SHO), Sukhbir Singh Malik, found himself attacked by protesters. The unrest near Regal Cinema saw Malik being dragged and injured, though he reported for duty at Jantar Mantar the following day.

According to Malik, a crowd of 5,000 gathered as the protest escalated, with a subset of 200-250 individuals resorting to stone-pelting. Malik credits his helmet for preventing a head injury; however, he sustained injuries to his elbows, calf muscle, and waist. He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

The violence left numerous officers, including an ACP and a Head Constable, injured. In the chaos, protesters vandalized public property and damaged government vehicles. Sub-Inspector Srinivas Sharma recounted the intense pressure faced by security personnel as they worked to uphold order across New Delhi's high-security zones, highlighting the challenges amidst prohibitory orders.

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