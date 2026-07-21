Farnborough Frenzy: Boeing Surges Ahead in Aircraft Orders

Planemakers Boeing and Airbus have announced nearly 300 aircraft orders so far at the Farnborough Airshow, with Boeing leading in the deal count. Despite expectations falling short of the ambitious 800 orders due to supply-chain issues, the airshow continues to spotlight significant industry activity.

Among the notable deals, SMBC Aviation Capital has ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets and another 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft. Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air expanded its fleet with additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. Philippine Airlines committed to acquiring 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

AerCap, Uganda Airlines, and other carriers like Luxair and Shohin Airlines also made substantial aircraft purchases. The event underscored a vibrant aviation sector despite prevailing logistical challenges, with impressive engine orders from British Airways and IndiGo.