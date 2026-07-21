Semiconductor Stocks Gain as Tech Giants Prepare for Earnings

Wall Street's indexes were poised to open higher on Tuesday, driven largely by rebounding semiconductor shares, while investors anticipated tech earnings reports for insights into the AI industry's future prospects.

Global markets remain on alert due to varying international pressures. Reports of a potential ceasefire proposal between the U.S. and Iran have surfaced, coupled with a new trade threat from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, potentially threatening global energy security.

Despite recent volatility and geopolitical instability, tech investors are hopeful as key results from Alphabet and Intel loom, which could shape the AI trade's trajectory. Meanwhile, recent U.S. trade policies, including new tariffs, add financial tension, impacting various sectors, including automotive and agriculture.