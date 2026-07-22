Semiconductor Surge Sparks Wall Street Rally Amid Earnings Anticipation

Wall Street's principal indices made substantial gains on Tuesday, driven by a remarkable surge in semiconductor stocks, despite ongoing Middle East conflicts and tariff disputes. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index jumped 5.5% as investors geared up for key technology earnings reports that could offer crucial insights into the AI trade's future trajectory.

Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at 248 Ventures, noted the current rally in semiconductor stocks as a reaction to the fear of missing out on potentially strong earnings performances. Although optimistically priced, these stocks offer reassurance ahead of key earnings announcements from tech giants including Alphabet, Intel, and Texas Instruments.

Equities seemed unaffected by President Trump's 50% tariff announcement on Canadian imports, with further geopolitical concerns overshadowed by a 2% oil price uptick following threats in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, stocks like 3M and Hasbro showed gains alongside notable declines in Danaher and MSCI, reflecting mixed economic signals in this dynamic market environment.