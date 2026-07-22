CMA CGM Sets New Emergency Fuel Surcharge Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

CMA CGM, a leading French shipping company, announced the imposition of an emergency fuel surcharge as a response to rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Starting August 1, this decision reflects a dramatic increase in fuel prices observed recently, contrary to the decreases seen in prior weeks.

The company highlighted that bunker costs have surged across every region and trade route, thereby affecting the overall expense of ocean freight transport. This surcharge will impact shipments globally, as CMA CGM strives to manage the unexpected economic strains caused by geopolitical instability.

According to a notice posted on the company's website, the surcharge will vary between $65 and $165 per container. While the notice was dated on Tuesday, it reached media outlets via email on Wednesday, with indications that the surcharge will apply until further notice.