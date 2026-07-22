CMA CGM Sets New Emergency Fuel Surcharge Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

CMA CGM has introduced an emergency fuel surcharge due to escalating hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, effective August 1. This move comes as fuel prices surge, reversing recent declines and increasing bunker costs. The surcharge will range from $65 to $165 per container and remain until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:15 IST
CMA CGM Sets New Emergency Fuel Surcharge Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

CMA CGM, a leading French shipping company, announced the imposition of an emergency fuel surcharge as a response to rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Starting August 1, this decision reflects a dramatic increase in fuel prices observed recently, contrary to the decreases seen in prior weeks.

The company highlighted that bunker costs have surged across every region and trade route, thereby affecting the overall expense of ocean freight transport. This surcharge will impact shipments globally, as CMA CGM strives to manage the unexpected economic strains caused by geopolitical instability.

According to a notice posted on the company's website, the surcharge will vary between $65 and $165 per container. While the notice was dated on Tuesday, it reached media outlets via email on Wednesday, with indications that the surcharge will apply until further notice.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026